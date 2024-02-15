Menu
Food
Circle Burgers
- Circle Burger$1.20
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Circle Burger W/ Cheese$1.40
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Double Circle Burger$1.65
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Double Circle Burger W/Cheese$1.85
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Blue Circle Combo$9.95
4 Original Circle Burgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Blue Circle Combo W/ Cheese$11.90
4 Original Circle Cheeseburgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.
- Circle Burger Bag$13.20
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.
- Circle Burger Bag W/Cheese$15.40
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.
Drive-In Burgers
- Classic Smash Burger$6.25
Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
- The Mickey$7.95
One patty, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
- Bill's Special$9.25
Two patties, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
- Sloppy Miss Molly$8.25
One patty, single cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
- Sloppy Diablo$10.25
Two patties, double cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
- Bacon Double Cheese$8.95
One patty, double cheese, thick cut bacon. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.
Hot Dogs
- The Lone Doggie$2.75
1 beef hotdog plain
- The Coonie Dog$3.35
Named after our "goodest girl", Summitt, a Bluetick Coonhound. With onions and Coney Sauce.
- Slaw Doggie$3.79
House made slaw, coney sauce & onion.
- Chicago Dog$3.95
Mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper, pickle & celery salt.
- Fair Grounds Corn Dog$2.50
Dipped in corn batter and fried
- Polish Sausage Combo$9.95
Sandwiches
- Circle Chicks$3.25
Slider sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle slice. Add cheese for $0.20.
- Bag Of Circle Chicks$35.75
Buy 11, get one free! Add cheese $2.20.
- Fried Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Regular sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle.
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.95
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with pickle.
- Monster Pork Tenderloin$7.95
Hand breaded pork loin, served with pickles and mustard.
- The Big Cheese$4.95
Oh so ooey and gooey giant grilled cheese with three cheeses served on thick Brioche bread.
- Philly Style$9.95
Your choice of shaved ribeye or chicken, served with onions, mushrooms, peppers & provolone.
- The One & Only Pizza Puff$3.10
A true Chicago go to! Deep fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, & pepperoni.
- Fried Egg Sandwich$4.99
2 eggs w/cheese served on Brioche bread. Add bacon/sausage $1.25. Lettuce & tomato on request.
- BBQ Chicken Combo$10.95
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$2.95+
- Pop's Chili$2.95+
Keith's dad's hearty chili recipe. Add cheese & onion $0.95.
- Tossed Salad$6.25
Shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion & croutons. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.
- Ultimate Chef Salad$9.25
Shredded lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber & tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.
- Big Chicken Salad$9.25
Fried or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, cucumber, tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.
Kids
- Kids Circle Burger Meal$5.95
1 Circle Burger, small fry, small soft drink.
- Kids Hot Dog Meal$5.25
1 hot dog, small fry, small soft drink.
- Kids Tenders Meal$6.25
3 chicken tenders, small fry, small soft drink.
