Skip to Main content
Blue Circle Drive In
0
Home
/
Pop's Chili
Pop's Chili
$0
Size
Required*
Please select 1
Select...
Remove Ingredients
Select...
Extra Dressing
Select...
Customize your Chili
Select...
Dressing
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Keith's dad's hearty chili recipe. Add cheese & onion $0.95.
Blue Circle Drive In Location and Hours
(423) 764-4732
333 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN 37620
Open now
•
Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement