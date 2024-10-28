Skip to Main content
Blue Circle Drive In
0
Home
/
Tossed Salad
Tossed Salad
$0
Remove Ingredients
Select...
Extra Dressing
Select...
Dressing
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion & croutons. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.
Blue Circle Drive In Location and Hours
(423) 764-4732
333 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN 37620
Open now
•
Closes at 8PM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement