Blue Circle Drive In
Food
Circle Burgers
- Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.20
- Circle Burger W/ Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.40
- Double Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.65
- Double Circle Burger W/Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.85
- Blue Circle Combo
4 Original Circle Burgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$9.95
- Blue Circle Combo W/ Cheese
4 Original Circle Cheeseburgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$11.90
- Circle Burger Bag
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$13.20
- Circle Burger Bag W/Cheese
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$15.40
Drive-In Burgers
- Classic Smash Burger
Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$6.25
- The Mickey
One patty, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$7.95
- Bill's Special
Two patties, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$9.25
- Sloppy Miss Molly
One patty, single cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.25
- Sloppy Diablo
Two patties, double cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$10.25
- Bacon Double Cheese
One patty, double cheese, thick cut bacon. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.95
Hot Dogs
- The Lone Doggie
1 beef hotdog plain$2.75
- The Coonie Dog
Named after our "goodest girl", Summitt, a Bluetick Coonhound. With onions and Coney Sauce.$3.35
- Slaw Doggie
House made slaw, coney sauce & onion.$3.79
- Chicago Dog
Mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper, pickle & celery salt.$3.95
- Fair Grounds Corn Dog
Dipped in corn batter and fried$2.50
- Polish Sausage ComboOut of stock
Sandwiches
- Circle Chicks
Slider sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle slice. Add cheese for $0.20.$3.25
- Bag Of Circle Chicks
Buy 11, get one free! Add cheese $2.20.$35.75
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Regular sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95
- Monster Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork loin, served with pickles and mustard.$7.95
- The Big Cheese
Oh so ooey and gooey giant grilled cheese with three cheeses served on thick Brioche bread.$4.95
- Philly Style
Your choice of shaved ribeye or chicken, served with onions, mushrooms, peppers & provolone.$9.95
- The One & Only Pizza Puff
A true Chicago go to! Deep fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, & pepperoni.$3.10
- Fried Egg Sandwich
2 eggs w/cheese served on Brioche bread. Add bacon/sausage $1.25. Lettuce & tomato on request.$4.99
- Rockin RuebenOut of stock
Specials
- Fish & Chips Friday$11.95
- Chicago Style Italian Beef
Thinly sliced beef in Chicago "gravy" Served with either mild or hot giardiniera. The sandwich gets covered in light gravy or can fully dunked! served with French fries and a drink.$12.95
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$2.95+
- Pop's Chili
Keith's dad's hearty chili recipe. Add cheese & onion $0.95.$2.95+
- Tossed Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion & croutons. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$6.25
- Ultimate Chef Salad
Shredded lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber & tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25
- Big Chicken Salad
Fried or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, cucumber, tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25