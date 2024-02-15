Blue Circle Drive In
Food
Circle Burgers
- Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.20
- Circle Burger W/ Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.40
- Double Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.65
- Double Circle Burger W/Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.85
- Blue Circle Combo
4 Original Circle Burgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$9.95
- Blue Circle Combo W/ Cheese
4 Original Circle Cheeseburgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$11.90
- Circle Burger Bag
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$13.20
- Circle Burger Bag W/Cheese
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$15.40
Drive-In Burgers
- Classic Smash Burger
Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$6.25
- The Mickey
One patty, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$7.95
- Bill's Special
Two patties, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$9.25
- Sloppy Miss Molly
One patty, single cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.25
- Sloppy Diablo
Two patties, double cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$10.25
- Bacon Double Cheese
One patty, double cheese, thick cut bacon. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.95
Hot Dogs
- The Lone Doggie
1 beef hotdog plain$2.75
- The Coonie Dog
Named after our "goodest girl", Summitt, a Bluetick Coonhound. With onions and Coney Sauce.$3.35
- Slaw Doggie
House made slaw, coney sauce & onion.$3.79
- Chicago Dog
Mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper, pickle & celery salt.$3.95
- Fair Grounds Corn Dog
Dipped in corn batter and fried$2.50
- Polish Sausage Combo$9.95
Sandwiches
- Circle Chicks
Slider sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle slice. Add cheese for $0.20.$3.25
- Bag Of Circle Chicks
Buy 11, get one free! Add cheese $2.20.$35.75
- Fried Chicken Sandwich
Regular sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95
- Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95
- Monster Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork loin, served with pickles and mustard.$7.95
- The Big Cheese
Oh so ooey and gooey giant grilled cheese with three cheeses served on thick Brioche bread.$4.95
- Philly Style
Your choice of shaved ribeye or chicken, served with onions, mushrooms, peppers & provolone.$9.95
- The One & Only Pizza Puff
A true Chicago go to! Deep fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, & pepperoni.$3.10
- Fried Egg Sandwich
2 eggs w/cheese served on Brioche bread. Add bacon/sausage $1.25. Lettuce & tomato on request.$4.99
- BBQ Chicken Combo$10.95
Soup & Salads
- Soup of the Day$2.95+
- Pop's Chili
Keith's dad's hearty chili recipe. Add cheese & onion $0.95.$2.95+
- Tossed Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion & croutons. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$6.25
- Ultimate Chef Salad
Shredded lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber & tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25
- Big Chicken Salad
Fried or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, cucumber, tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25