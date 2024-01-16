Blue Circle Drive In
Featured Items
Food
Circle Burgers
Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.20
Circle Burger W/ Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.40
Double Circle Burger
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.65
Double Circle Burger W/Cheese
Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$1.85
Blue Circle Combo
4 Original Circle Burgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$9.95
Blue Circle Combo W/ Cheese
4 Original Circle Cheeseburgers, Fries & a regular soft drink. Served with grilled onion, pickle and mustard.$11.90
Circle Burger Bag
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$13.20
Circle Burger Bag W/Cheese
Buy 11, Get 1 free! Served with grilled onion, pickle & mustard.$15.40
Drive-In Burgers
Classic Smash Burger
Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$6.25
The Mickey
One patty, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$7.95
Bill's Special
Two patties, double cheese. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$9.25
Sloppy Miss Molly
One patty, single cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.25
Sloppy Diablo
Two patties, double cheese, housemade coney sauce. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$10.25
Bacon Double Cheese
One patty, double cheese, thick cut bacon. Served with onion, pickle, lettuce & tomato.$8.95
Hot Dogs
The Lone Doggie
1 beef hotdog plain$2.75
The Coonie Dog
Named after our "goodest girl", Summitt, a Bluetick Coonhound. With onions and Coney Sauce.$3.35
Slaw Doggie
House made slaw, coney sauce & onion.$3.79
Chicago Dog
Mustard, onion, relish, tomato, sport pepper, pickle & celery salt.$3.95
Fair Grounds Corn Dog
Dipped in corn batter and fried$2.50
Polish Sausage Combo$9.95OUT OF STOCK
Sandwiches
Circle Chicks
Slider sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle slice. Add cheese for $0.20.$3.25OUT OF STOCK
Bag Of Circle Chicks
Buy 11, get one free! Add cheese $2.20.$35.75OUT OF STOCK
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Regular sized fried chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken sandwich topped with pickle.$6.95OUT OF STOCK
Monster Pork Tenderloin
Hand breaded pork loin, served with pickles and mustard.$7.95
The Big Cheese
Oh so ooey and gooey giant grilled cheese with three cheeses served on thick Brioche bread.$4.95
Philly Style
Your choice of shaved ribeye or chicken, served with onions, mushrooms, peppers & provolone.$9.95
The One & Only Pizza Puff
A true Chicago go to! Deep fried dough pocket filled with cheese, tomato sauce, & pepperoni.$3.10
Fried Egg Sandwich
2 eggs w/cheese served on Brioche bread. Add bacon/sausage $1.25. Lettuce & tomato on request.$4.99
Rockin Rueben$13.95OUT OF STOCK
Specials
Smothered Steak Sandwich Combo
Marinated Ribeye Steak, grilled and served with sauteed mushrooms, and onions topped with cheese and gravy. Served with choice of french fry and small beverage included.$13.95OUT OF STOCK
Chicago Style Italian Beef
Thinly sliced beef in Chicago "gravy" Served with either mild or hot giardiniera. The sandwich gets covered in light gravy or can fully dunked! served with French fries and a drink.$13.95
Patty Melt Combo$10.95OUT OF STOCK
GYRO COMBO
Thinly sliced Beef and Lamb Gyro meat, grilled on served on a warm pita with tomato, onion and Tzatziki sauce. French fries and soft drink$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Atomic Sub Combo
11 inch Sub roll stuffed with Smoked Pit Ham, Oven roasted Turkey Breast, Cotto salami, Provolone cheese, Lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo and Keith's special red pepper relish$11.50OUT OF STOCK
BBQ Chicken Combo$11.95OUT OF STOCK
Catfish Special Combo
Crispy fried catfish served with homemade coleslaw and your choice of French fry. Small beverage included.$12.95OUT OF STOCK
Soup & Salads
Soup of the Day$2.95
Pop's Chili
Keith's dad's hearty chili recipe. Add cheese & onion $0.95.$2.95
Tossed Salad
Shredded lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onion & croutons. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$6.25
Ultimate Chef Salad
Shredded lettuce, turkey, ham, cheese, bacon, egg, cucumber & tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25
Big Chicken Salad
Fried or grilled chicken, shredded lettuce, cheese, cucumber, tomato. Served with two 3oz cups of housemade dressing. Choices include Ranch, Honey Mustard, House Vinaigrette & 1000 Island.$9.25
Tortellini Pasta salad$9.50OUT OF STOCK