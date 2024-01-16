Skip to Main content
Blue Circle Drive In
Blue Circle Drive In
We are not accepting online orders right now.
333 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN 37620
Beverages
Serving Coke products. We have nice ice! Refills on dine-in only.
Blue Circle Root Beer
$2.95
Coke
$2.95
Diet Coke
$2.95
Cherry Coke
$2.95
Dr. Pepper
$2.95
Orange
$2.95
Sprite
$2.95
Lemonade
$2.95
Tea - Sweet
$2.85
Tea - Unsweet
$2.95
Orange Juice
$3.95
Milk
$2.95
Coffee
$2.10
Water
Cup of Ice
Desserts
Brownie
$2.95
Fresh baked Pie
$2.95
OUT OF STOCK
Fried Pie
$2.95
OUT OF STOCK
Cupcake
$2.25
OUT OF STOCK
Turnover
$2.95
OUT OF STOCK
Blue Circle Drive In Location and Hours
(423) 764-4732
333 Bluff City Highway, Bristol, TN 37620
Closed
• Opens Friday at 8AM
All hours
